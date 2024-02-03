Russia claims to have shot down a drone near Belgorod

Russian air defense systems shot down an unmanned aircraft in the Novooskolsky urban district of Belgorod region. No one was injured, Russian Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Our air defense system was triggered in the Novooskolsky urban district, and an aircraft-type UAV was shot down. There were no casualties the governor wrote

The head of the Russian region added that as a result of the fall of the drone debris in the village of Podilkhi, windows were smashed in one private household, the roof, facade and fence were cut, and a Kamaz car was parked.

