Blown up by their own mine: Russian servicemen were injured in an explosion in the Belgorod region

Russian soldiers explode on their own mine, which they were planting near the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region.

This is reported by Russian Telegramchannels, UNN reports.

Details

According to Telegram channels, yesterday, January 30, a border guard and Russian soldiers exploded on an anti-personnel mine they had planted themselves near the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region.

As a result of the explosion, the border guard sustained injuries, mine-blast trauma and amputation of his toes. One serviceman received shrapnel wounds, and his comrade sustained amputation of toes and shrapnel wounds.

All three were taken to a hospital in Belgorod.

No civilians were injured.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 385,230 people, 6,310 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment.

FSB agent who helped Russians prepare a route to enter Sumy region detained