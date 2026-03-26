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US may stop intelligence sharing - Zelenskyy assesses risks due to Russian actions and situation in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Russia is offering the US to stop aid to Ukraine in exchange for limiting data transfer to Iran. Zelenskyy confirmed the existence of evidence of such blackmail by Moscow.

US may stop intelligence sharing - Zelenskyy assesses risks due to Russian actions and situation in Iran

Russia is using the transfer of intelligence to Iran as a tool to pressure the United States, trying to influence support for Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence has confirmation of such actions by Moscow.

Russia is transferring intelligence to Iran. We have data from our intelligence. Russia is doing this and saying: "I will not transfer intelligence to Iran if America stops transferring intelligence to Ukraine." Is this not blackmail? Absolutely

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that Moscow had previously cooperated with Iran in this area, but now it is trying to use it as an element of a political game.

Russia was transferring it anyway. But it is putting it as a chip in this game

- he noted.

At the same time, the head of state did not rule out that such tactics could affect the US position.

Could this provoke America to suspend data exchange? Probably. Depending on what the conditions will be in the Middle East, how this operation will develop

- Zelenskyy added.

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Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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