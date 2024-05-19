russia attacks residential areas in Kherson region: 2 dead and 2 wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78843 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106845 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153837 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250172 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174114 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225819 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34276 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43772 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37915 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62171 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56202 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225819 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224441 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78843 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56202 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62171 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113772 views
russia attacks residential areas in Kherson region: 2 dead and 2 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50303 views

In Kherson region, hostile forces shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building, 8 houses and infrastructure, killing 2 civilians and injuring 2 others.

In Kherson region, russia-backed militants attacked residential areas, damaging a high-rise building and 8 houses. The aggression killed 2 people and injured 2 more. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, the occupants carried out air strikes and shelling on the settlements of Kherson region. Among the towns affected are Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tyahyntsi, Osokorivka, Lvove and Novooleksandrivka, as well as the city of Kherson.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-storey building and 8 private houses. There were hits to the port infrastructure. A warehouse, outbuildings, a garage and 4 private cars were damaged

- said Oleksandr Prokudin.

Unfortunately, as a result of the aggression, two civilians were killed and two others were injured.

Hostile UAVs spotted in Kherson and Sumy regions18.05.24, 23:17 • 66663 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
beryslavBeryslav
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
lvivLviv
khersonKherson
sumySums

