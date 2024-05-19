russia attacks residential areas in Kherson region: 2 dead and 2 wounded

In Kherson region, russia-backed militants attacked residential areas, damaging a high-rise building and 8 houses. The aggression killed 2 people and injured 2 more. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, the occupants carried out air strikes and shelling on the settlements of Kherson region. Among the towns affected are Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tyahyntsi, Osokorivka, Lvove and Novooleksandrivka, as well as the city of Kherson.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-storey building and 8 private houses. There were hits to the port infrastructure. A warehouse, outbuildings, a garage and 4 private cars were damaged - said Oleksandr Prokudin.

Unfortunately, as a result of the aggression, two civilians were killed and two others were injured.

Hostile UAVs spotted in Kherson and Sumy regions