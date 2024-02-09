Romantic express train "Train to You" to be launched in Ukraine for Valentine's Day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 83990 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120916 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124821 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166611 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166342 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269831 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177137 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166900 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239474 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102353 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 78845 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 53064 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 49337 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 61318 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269831 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236256 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120916 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101278 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101652 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118087 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118669 views
Romantic express train "Train to You" to be launched in Ukraine for Valentine's Day

Romantic express train "Train to You" to be launched in Ukraine for Valentine's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23062 views

To celebrate Valentine's Day and Unity Day, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a romantic train, the Train to You, with half of the seats free for wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation.

"Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a romantic train "Train to You" on Valentine's Day and Unity Day. Half of the seats will be provided free of charge to wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

"On February 14, 16, and 18, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch the Train to You again. The romantic express is returning to celebrate Valentine's Day and Unity Day in an updated form - this time not only in Kyiv but also in Lviv," UZ reports.

It is noted that half of the seats will be provided free of charge to wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation so that they "can spend time with their halves and create new 'iron' memories.

Passengers will also enjoy a romantic trip under a real steam locomotive, in a brand new carriage, in a compartment for two, with romantic music, with the opportunity to order a special menu from the famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko.

However, dinner is not included in the ticket price, each customer will receive an individual link to a specially designed menu from the chef.

"The journey through Kyiv and Lviv will take just over 2 hours, starting and ending at the Central Railway Station. Departures are on February 14, 16 and 18 in Lviv at 18:55 and in Kyiv at 19:10. Tickets for this flight will have different prices depending on the day of the week, starting at 304 UAH in Lviv and 458 UAH in Kyiv. The sale will open at 17:00 exclusively in the Ukrzaliznytsia app," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

You can find "Train to You" in the app by searching for Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Kyiv-Romantic and Lviv - Lviv-Romantic.

In addition, an additional poetic surprise from Serhiy Zhadan awaits the lovers of the defenders.

"In the event of an air raid, after the train has started moving, it will continue to move to its final stop according to the schedule. Boarding and disembarking during the alarm will be through underground passages in Kyiv and bypass stairs in Lviv," UZ emphasized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising