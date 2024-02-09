Romantic express train "Train to You" to be launched in Ukraine for Valentine's Day

"Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a romantic train "Train to You" on Valentine's Day and Unity Day. Half of the seats will be provided free of charge to wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

"On February 14, 16, and 18, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch the Train to You again. The romantic express is returning to celebrate Valentine's Day and Unity Day in an updated form - this time not only in Kyiv but also in Lviv," UZ reports.

It is noted that half of the seats will be provided free of charge to wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation so that they "can spend time with their halves and create new 'iron' memories.

Passengers will also enjoy a romantic trip under a real steam locomotive, in a brand new carriage, in a compartment for two, with romantic music, with the opportunity to order a special menu from the famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko.

However, dinner is not included in the ticket price, each customer will receive an individual link to a specially designed menu from the chef.

"The journey through Kyiv and Lviv will take just over 2 hours, starting and ending at the Central Railway Station. Departures are on February 14, 16 and 18 in Lviv at 18:55 and in Kyiv at 19:10. Tickets for this flight will have different prices depending on the day of the week, starting at 304 UAH in Lviv and 458 UAH in Kyiv. The sale will open at 17:00 exclusively in the Ukrzaliznytsia app," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

You can find "Train to You" in the app by searching for Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Kyiv-Romantic and Lviv - Lviv-Romantic.

In addition, an additional poetic surprise from Serhiy Zhadan awaits the lovers of the defenders.

"In the event of an air raid, after the train has started moving, it will continue to move to its final stop according to the schedule. Boarding and disembarking during the alarm will be through underground passages in Kyiv and bypass stairs in Lviv," UZ emphasized.

