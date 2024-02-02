Romanian prime minister rejects statement by the head of the country's General Staff on preparations for war with Russia

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Cholaku disagreed with the statement of the country's General Staff chief that Romania should prepare for a potential military conflict with Russia, Euractiv reports, UNN writes.

Details

Let's stay calm, Romania will not join any war - Cholaku said.

According to Euractiv, Ciolacu's statement was an attempt to ease the concerns raised after the statement by Romanian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Georgica Vlad, who said that Romanians should prepare for the possible spread of Russian aggression to the West, as Putin would escalate if he wins in Ukraine.

Vlad expressed concern about the potential escalation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies, singling out the Republic of Moldova as a likely target, with tensions spreading to the Western Balkans.

In light of these fears, Vlad proposed to introduce voluntary military service for people between the ages of 18 and 35, both men and women.

Emphasizing the importance of "preparing the population for potential wartime scenarios," he emphasized the shortage caused by the abolition of compulsory military service in Romania and all NATO countries.

Before leaving office, the commander of the Royal Netherlands Army, Martin Wijnen, also called on the Netherlands to be ready for a possible war with Russia, following the lead of neighboring countries.