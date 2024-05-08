Restrictions throughout Ukraine: the Ministry of Energy explained to whom the power will be cut off

In connection with Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the country may now impose restrictions on electricity consumption. This is primarily about industrial consumers. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that restrictions for household consumers are planned only in Kharkiv.

(...) Today, restrictions may be applied to industrial consumers between 18 and 23 hours. Restrictions for household consumers (except for Kharkiv region) are not expected to be applied - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

At the same time, power engineers urge Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly during peak hours (from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00).

The agency explains that this will help the stable operation of the power system, which has been significantly damaged during recent shelling.

Power outages are possible throughout Ukraine in the evening after a massive Russian attack - Ukrenergo

Addendum

Earlier , the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that tonight there is probability of disconnecting consumers during the hours of highest consumption - from 19:00 to 22:00.

According to him, the reason for such restrictions is a significant shortage of electricity caused by the Russian attack on energy facilities.

Recall

Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said that Ukraine has lost more than 8 GW of energy capacity due to systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.