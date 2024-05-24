ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 17500 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90604 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146966 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241735 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172408 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164034 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148095 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220853 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

“Reserve+: more than a million Ukrainians have already updated their data

“Reserve+: more than a million Ukrainians have already updated their data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13104 views

More than a million Ukrainians have updated their data through the Reserve+ application, more than 40,000 - in TCCs and JVs, and more than 21,000 - in Administrative Service Centers.

More than a million  Ukrainians have updated their military records in the "Reserve+" application, more than 40 thousand people have done so in the military commissariats and joint ventures and more than 21 thousand in the administrative service centers. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

"More than 1,000,000 citizens have updated their data through Reserve+," the Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post.

The statistics of data updates through ASCs and TCCs are as follows:

  • ASCS - 40,865;
  • TCC - 21,735.

The agency noted that Reserve+ is currently the easiest way to update data and is already available in 176 countries.

"It would take about a year for the territorial recruitment centers to process a million applications!" said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

In addition to Ukraine, the app is most commonly used in:

  •  Poland;
  • Germany;
  • Canada;
  • United States;
  • Czech Republic.

 Soon, Reserve+ will have a military registration document that will have the same legal force as a paper document.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
canadaCanada
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

