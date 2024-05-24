“Reserve+: more than a million Ukrainians have already updated their data

More than a million Ukrainians have updated their military records in the "Reserve+" application, more than 40 thousand people have done so in the military commissariats and joint ventures and more than 21 thousand in the administrative service centers. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

"More than 1,000,000 citizens have updated their data through Reserve+," the Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post.

The statistics of data updates through ASCs and TCCs are as follows:

ASCS - 40,865;

TCC - 21,735.



The agency noted that Reserve+ is currently the easiest way to update data and is already available in 176 countries.

"It would take about a year for the territorial recruitment centers to process a million applications!" said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

In addition to Ukraine, the app is most commonly used in:

Poland;

Germany;



Canada;



United States;



Czech Republic.



Soon, Reserve+ will have a military registration document that will have the same legal force as a paper document.

