Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rescuers save a man in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, while eliminating the consequences of shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23902 views

Firefighters rescued a 68-year-old man from a burning two-story medical facility in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, which was hit by Russian shelling.

Rescuers save a man in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, while eliminating the consequences of shelling

In the Donetsk region, firefighters rescued a 68-year-old man while extinguishing a fire in a two-story building of a health care facility in the city of Konstantinovka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling and rescued the man," reads the report on the work of the State Emergency Service in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.

Details

Occupants shelled Kostyantynivka, causing a fire in a two-story building of a health care facility. Firefighters neutralized the spread of the fire, and rescued a man born in 1956 from the second floor of the building. In total, the fire was extinguished over an area of 110 square meters.

It is noted that as a result of shelling in the city, 5 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, and 2 kindergartens were damaged.

Recall

Russian troops struck residential areas of Donetsk region 18 times yesterday, including with air bombs, three local residents were wounded. On the night of March 1, the Russian army hit Kostyantynivka with rockets, causing destruction.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy has some local successes, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are regaining lost ground - Tarnavsky01.03.24, 12:48 • 37131 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
