Republicans in dispute over audio recording of President Biden's interrogation accuse Attorney General of “contempt of Congress”

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 35847 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134832 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169070 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162347 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147070 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215674 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112844 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202423 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Republicans in dispute over audio recording of President Biden's interrogation accuse Attorney General of “contempt of Congress”

Republicans in dispute over audio recording of President Biden's interrogation accuse Attorney General of “contempt of Congress”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13995 views

Republicans accuse Attorney General Garland of "contempt of Congress" for refusing to release the audio recording of President Biden's interrogation.

US House Republicans accuse Attorney General Merrick Garland of contempt of Congress and refusing to cooperate in the investigation against President Joe Biden. UNN writes with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to bring U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to trial. He is guilty of “contempt of Congress” by refusing to release the recording of US President Joe Biden's interrogation by Special Counsel Robert H. Gur on the “document case.

HelpHelp

The special counsel interviewed Biden in October to investigate the discovery of classified government documents in his private offices. The conversation served as the basis for an investigation report that ultimately found no criminal charges against Biden, but described the US president as a “friendly elderly man with a poor memory,” raising questions about Biden's fitness for the presidency.

Biden adviser sees 'significant progress' in G7 on Russian assets for Ukraine, hopes for common vision by the time leaders meet13.06.24, 14:08 • 30839 views

On the recommendation of Attorney General Garland, Biden refused to turn over the audio recordings of the Congressional interrogation. Mr. Garland cited the need to ensure the cooperation of senior executive branch officials in future similar investigations as his reasoning for refusing to provide the audio recordings.

However, it is important to note that the written transcript of Biden's interrogation, unlike the audio recording, was handed over to the House of Representatives and made public.

World trusts Biden more than Trump - Pew Research Center study12.06.24, 10:53 • 15945 views

AddendumAddendum

During the election campaign, Republicans are trying to accuse Democrats, and Joe Biden in particular, of misconduct. Sometimes this can look like an attempt to divert attention from the numerous legal problems of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidential election.

Biden's son found guilty in weapons possession case11.06.24, 20:01 • 21093 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising