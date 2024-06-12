World trusts Biden more than Trump - Pew Research Center study

President Joe Biden's rating, despite the growing skepticism about the current state of democracy in the United States, is higher than Donald Trump's - this is evidenced by the data of a poll among residents of various countries of the planet, writes UNN with reference to the research center Pew Research Center.

People in 34 different countries trust President Joe Biden more than his rival in the Nov. 5 election, former President Donald Trump.

Across the 34 countries polled, an average of 43% believe Biden will do the right thing in world affairs, while only 28% trust Trump. - Washington-based think tank reports

It is specified that the gap between the ratings is quite large in many countries, especially in Europe. Biden's approval rating is at least 40% higher than Trump's in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

At the same time, Biden's ratings have deteriorated compared to 2023. In fourteen of 21 countries, Biden received lower ratings this year.

The drop in Biden's approval rating may be due to Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

Across 34 countries, the median level of disapproval of Biden's actions on the war was 57%.

It is also recorded that men in several countries surveyed are more likely than women to trust Trump. At the same time, both politicians are characterized by a downward trend, which seems to correspond to a decline in trust in the United States as a model of democracy.

