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Representatives of all 32 NATO countries arrived in Kyiv for the first time in 8 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Military representatives of all 32 NATO countries arrived in Kyiv for talks with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Alliance reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Representatives of all 32 NATO countries arrived in Kyiv for the first time in 8 years

On Wednesday, October 7, military representatives from all 32 NATO countries arrived in Kyiv. This happened for the first time in eight years. The arrival was reported by Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, according to UNN.

Details

The admiral noted that the visit program includes talks with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, headed by Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi.

He also emphasized that the allies remain steadfast in defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the fight against Russian aggression.

In the face of Russia’s prolonged aggression against Ukraine and its reckless hybrid actions in NATO countries, we stand steadfastly shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the heroic defense of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the future of its people

- Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may not stop at Ukraine: the Kremlin has plans concerning Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic states, and Poland. The latter are members of the EU and NATO.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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