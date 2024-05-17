Reni international checkpoint opened after reconstruction on the border with Moldova

The Reni international automobile checkpoint has started operating in Odesa region . It was opened after reconstruction. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Details

This checkpoint is located on the border with Moldova. Over the past few months, the checkpoint, which was not actually operational, has been undergoing repairs.

The Ukrainian and Moldovan sides have officially agreed to complete the work and start joint control on the Ukrainian side.

The launch of full-fledged joint control is the first step in the implementation of the Green Corridor initiative between the Ukrainian Reni checkpoint, Moldova's Giurgiulesti and Romania's Galati. Launch - emphasized Serhiy Derkach, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to him, the launch of joint control on the Ukrainian side will increase the capacity of this section of the border. At present, no more than 50 trucks a day pass through Reni, but Ukraine wants to at least double that number.

During the reconstruction, three floors and the facade of the administrative building were renovated. The sanitary facilities at the checkpoint were also renovated.

In addition, the road surface was replaced, and road signs and information boards were updated and installed. The repairs were carried out by the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Odesa region.

Addendum

The Ministry of Infrastructure explained that in addition to trucks, buses will also be subject to joint control, with a separate lane with a terminal at the checkpoint. This will reduce waiting time for passengers.

The next step in the Green Corridor initiative should be the launch of coordinated control at the Romanian checkpoint together with our Moldovan colleagues, which will open a fast route and corridor to the Romanian port of Galati." - Sergiy Derkach noted.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that will provide for the opening of a new international checkpoint across the Ukrainian-Romanian state border between Bila Tserkva and Sighetu Marmatiei.