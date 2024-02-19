Remotely controlled evacuation of the wounded: Ukrainian unmanned transporters FoxTac have been tested

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99496 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110614 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153290 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253046 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165874 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23165 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36685 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23496 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30226 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27184 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213234 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225574 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99534 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69983 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76453 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113445 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114316 views
Remotely controlled evacuation of the wounded: Ukrainian unmanned transporters FoxTac have been tested

Remotely controlled evacuation of the wounded: Ukrainian unmanned transporters FoxTac have been tested

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28873 views

Ukrainian unmanned transporters FoxTac have passed preliminary tests for the remote controlled evacuation of wounded soldiers from the battlefield.

Ukraine has developed the FoxTac robotic transporter, which is designed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the battlefield. The remote-controlled vehicle has both wheeled and tracked travel and a range of up to 10 km. The FoxTac prototypes have successfully passed preliminary tests and are being codified before being delivered to the Armed Forces.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Members of the Brave1 cluster have developed a remote-controlled transporter to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield

 , the message says.

Details

FoxTac is a remote-controlled platform for evacuating military personnel, a four-wheel drive system that can be driven on wheels or tracks. The control distance is up to 700 meters and the range is up to 10 km. In particular, it is noted that the platform can easily move on difficult off-road terrain.

Image

Among the advantages of the development is the ability of the operator to be safe while managing the rescue of the wounded.

It is confirmed that the FoxTac prototypes have successfully passed preliminary tests; the codification procedure is underway to allow FoxTac to be supplied to the troops.

Recall

The technology developed by the Brave1 cluster uses drones, sensors and artificial intelligence to detect mines, shells and craters from explosions ten times faster and safer for demining in Ukraine.

Border guards received a ground drone for medical evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield. The device was purchased at the expense of Finnish philanthropists for the needs of the Kramatorsk detachment.

More than 20 thousand people are missing in Ukraine due to war - Red Cross19.02.24, 18:01 • 24816 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk

