Remember him as funny: stand-up comedian and soldier Artur Petrov died at the front
Kyiv • UNN
Serviceman Artur Petrov died while evacuating the wounded in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. He had been serving in the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade since April 2025.
In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, during the evacuation of the wounded, stand-up comedian and serviceman Artur Petrov died. This was reported by Artur Petrov's wife, Kateryna, according to UNN.
On March 18, Artur died in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi during the evacuation of the wounded. He had been in the army since April last year, and in recent months, he was with the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.
The date of the farewell ceremony for the deceased is currently unknown.
When he returns home, I will write about the day of the farewell. Please remember him as funny.
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