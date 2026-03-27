Remember him as funny: stand-up comedian and soldier Artur Petrov died at the front

In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, during the evacuation of the wounded, stand-up comedian and serviceman Artur Petrov died. This was reported by Artur Petrov's wife, Kateryna, according to UNN.

On March 18, Artur died in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi during the evacuation of the wounded. He had been in the army since April last year, and in recent months, he was with the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade. - Kateryna reported.

The date of the farewell ceremony for the deceased is currently unknown.

When he returns home, I will write about the day of the farewell. Please remember him as funny. - Kateryna summarized.

Former director of the show "Orel i Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died at the front