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Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

On October 25, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals in Ukraine, with rain and fog in some places. Temperatures of 13–18°C are expected during the day.

Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25

On October 25, cloudy weather with clear spells is expected in Ukraine. Rain is forecast in a number of regions, while fog is possible in the western regions at night and in the morning. Daytime temperatures will be 13–18°C. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, rain is expected in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions, and at night—also in the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions. No precipitation is expected in the rest of Ukraine.

The wind will be southeasterly, at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

Nighttime temperatures will be 6–11°C, and 1–6°C in the western regions. During the day, temperatures will rise to 13–18°C.

Cloudy weather with clear spells and no precipitation is forecast in the Kyiv region and Kyiv. Nighttime temperatures in the region will be 6–11°C, and daytime temperatures—13–18°C. In the capital, nighttime temperatures are expected to be 9–11°C, while daytime temperatures will be around 15°C.

On October 24, clouds and rain will cover Ukraine, while Kyiv will remain dry — the Hydrometeorological Center24.10.26, 06:59 • 3500 views

Olga Rozgon

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