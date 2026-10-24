On October 24, clouds and rain will cover Ukraine, while Kyiv will remain dry — the Hydrometeorological Center
Kyiv • UNN
Moderate rain is forecast in five regions, with fog possible in the west in the morning. No precipitation in Kyiv, with temperatures reaching 16°C.
On Saturday, October 24, most of Ukraine will have cloudy skies with sunny intervals. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, moderate rain is expected in the Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions; there will be no precipitation elsewhere. In the western regions, fog is expected in places in the morning.
Winds will be southeasterly and easterly, at 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures in Ukraine will be 12–17°C.
In Kyiv and the region, Saturday will be mostly clear, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 14–16°C.
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