Railway communication between Ukraine and Poland is operating normally after the attempt to block the train - UZ

Railroad communication between Ukraine and Poland is operating normally, passenger and freight trains are currently moving without any obstacles. This statement was made by Ukrzaliznytsia on Monday, after yesterday's attempt to block the movement of the Kyiv-Chelm train, UNN reports.

Details

"Railroad communication with the Republic of Poland is carried out in normal mode. Passenger and freight trains are currently running without any complications," UZ said in a statement on social media.

The company emphasized that "Ukrzaliznytsia is closely monitoring the situation on the border with Poland and is cooperating with the border guards, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized the inadmissibility of blocking rail traffic. "We consider such actions of the protesters outrageous, given the history of partnership and economic relations between our countries. In addition, such actions negatively affect the defense of Ukraine and the EU borders against the Russian aggressor," UZ said.

Addendum

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, yesterday, February 18, Polish protesters blocked the movement of the passenger train #119 Kyiv-Chelm. "There are 260 passengers on the train, the vast majority are women and children. Many passengers had further transfers and flights. After the intervention of the Polish police and railroad workers, the train was unblocked and continued to move. We are grateful to our Polish colleagues for their cooperation and quick resolution of the issue," UZ said.

As reported earlier, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov held urgent talks with Jacek Siewera, head of the Polish National Security Bureau, on the inadmissibility of the blockade of the border, including passenger transport.