Rada exempted from payments for damaged housing - who is affected
Kyiv • UNN
The Parliament adopted a law on the abolition of management fees for houses rendered uninhabitable due to shelling. The benefit is valid during the war and for one year after its end.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that exempts owners of damaged housing from paying for multi-apartment building management services. The decision was supported by 308 people's deputies. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.
Details
This refers to bill №13155, which provides for the protection of citizens from the accrual of payments for housing that is actually uninhabitable due to the consequences of the war.
In particular, for the duration of martial law and for another year after its termination, owners of such housing are not obliged to pay for building management services.
Consumers will not pay for the service of managing an apartment building if it is damaged and its operation is impossible due to shelling
It is important that the basis for exemption from payments will be an official inspection of the housing. It will allow automatic recalculation or complete suspension of accruals.
The parliament emphasizes that this law should eliminate situations where people are forced to pay for services in destroyed or uninhabitable buildings.
Thus, the document introduces a clear mechanism for protecting owners of housing affected by hostilities.
Recall
The Rada ratified an agreement with the EIB for 230 million euros for road reconstruction