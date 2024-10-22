Pyongyang rejects reports of sending soldiers for russia's aggression against ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Pyongyang rejects reports of sending soldiers for russia's aggression against ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54274 views

north korea denies reports of sending 1,500 troops to russia to help in the war against ukraine. South Korea insists that the DPRK is providing military support to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.

Pyongyang rejects reports of sending soldiers for russia's aggression against ukraine

North Korea did not send troops to Russia to help Moscow in its aggression against Ukraine. This was stated on Monday by a representative of the DPRK at the UN. At the same time, South Korea claims that North Korea is militarily supporting Russia's actions and that Pyongyang may participate in Russia's war in Ukraine, emphasizing the danger in the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic regions.

Writes UNN with reference to DW and AFP.

North Korea did not send troops to Russia to help Moscow in its fight against Ukraine, North Korea's foreign minister said on Monday, citing Seoul's claims, AFP news agency reported.

“Baseless stereotypical rumors,” according to one of the DPRK's representatives to the UN, are aimed at ‘blackening the image’ of North Korea and ”undermining the legitimate, friendly and partnership relations between the two sovereign states.

South Korean intelligence has announced that Pyongyang has sent a large unit of troops to Russia to help the Russian Federation in its war against Ukraine. In particular, it is about 1,500 DPRK troops deployed to the Russian Far East.

Pyongyang transfers military personnel to the Russian army: Zelensky warns of increased cooperation between Russia and DPRK13.10.24, 20:37 • 37158 views

South Korean President Yun Seok-yol said that North Korea's military support for Russia and the possibility of Pyongyang's participation in the war in Russia against Ukraine showed that “the security of the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic regions is inextricably linked.

At the BRICS summit, Putin tries to prove that there is an “alternative to Western hegemony” - media22.10.24, 10:24 • 15185 views

The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul yesterday. Zinoviev confirmed to Yonhap that he had met with the deputy minister, but refused to answer further questions.

Washington: North Korea sending troops to Ukraine would be a “dangerous” move22.10.24, 09:58 • 17213 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Seoul
Washington, D.C.
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
