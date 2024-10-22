Pyongyang rejects reports of sending soldiers for russia's aggression against ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
north korea denies reports of sending 1,500 troops to russia to help in the war against ukraine. South Korea insists that the DPRK is providing military support to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.
North Korea did not send troops to Russia to help Moscow in its aggression against Ukraine. This was stated on Monday by a representative of the DPRK at the UN. At the same time, South Korea claims that North Korea is militarily supporting Russia's actions and that Pyongyang may participate in Russia's war in Ukraine, emphasizing the danger in the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic regions.
Writes UNN with reference to DW and AFP.
North Korea did not send troops to Russia to help Moscow in its fight against Ukraine, North Korea's foreign minister said on Monday, citing Seoul's claims, AFP news agency reported.
“Baseless stereotypical rumors,” according to one of the DPRK's representatives to the UN, are aimed at ‘blackening the image’ of North Korea and ”undermining the legitimate, friendly and partnership relations between the two sovereign states.
South Korean intelligence has announced that Pyongyang has sent a large unit of troops to Russia to help the Russian Federation in its war against Ukraine. In particular, it is about 1,500 DPRK troops deployed to the Russian Far East.
South Korean President Yun Seok-yol said that North Korea's military support for Russia and the possibility of Pyongyang's participation in the war in Russia against Ukraine showed that “the security of the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic regions is inextricably linked.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul yesterday. Zinoviev confirmed to Yonhap that he had met with the deputy minister, but refused to answer further questions.
