Pyongyang transfers military personnel to the Russian army: Zelensky warns of increased cooperation between Russia and DPRK
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the strengthening of the alliance between Russia and North Korea, including the transfer of military personnel. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and prevent a larger war.
Russia is actively increasing its cooperation with North Korea. It is not only about weapons, but also about the transfer of military personnel. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It's actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupier's military forces
According to him, Ukraine critically needs to develop relations with its partners, in particular, the situation at the front.
When we talk about more long-range capability for Ukraine and more decisive supply for our forces, this is not just a list of military equipment. It is about increasing the pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger for Russia than they can withstand. And it is about preventing a bigger war
Recall
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Russia is seeking to engage North Korean military personnel to guard its borders, as conscripts have shown poor results in real battles against Ukraine.