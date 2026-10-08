"Putin himself will sit down at the negotiating table": Zelenskyy urged the US to open Starlink for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to help Ukraine protect its skies and provide the necessary Starlink capabilities. He said this in a comment to Ukrainian media, UNN reports.

Details

Open Starlink for Ukraine. You opened it when responding to Iran, didn’t you? Everything worked there. Israel had full control of the skies over Iran. So, when you need it, does it work? - he said.

Zelenskyy also said that China is nearing the creation of an alternative to Starlink, which it is providing to Russia.

I said frankly: give us [what we need], help us protect the skies and dominate there, and then Putin will sit down at the negotiating table - he added.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine expressed his conviction that the United States already has the necessary capabilities to provide such assistance.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that today and tomorrow, October 8 and 9, there will be "important negotiations" with partners, from which a "concrete result" is expected regarding the strengthening of Ukraine’s defenses.