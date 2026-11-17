Vladimir Putin

As Ukraine and its allies gathered in Brussels, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

This week, Vladimir Putin will take part in a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Xi, Trump and Putin will discuss "peace in the world" at the summit — Beijing

The Kremlin chief arrived in the city of Shenzhen in southeastern China.

Over the next two days, he will also take part in the APEC summit.

Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine over a working breakfast on November 18