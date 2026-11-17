Putin arrived in China, where he plans to meet with Trump and Xi
Kyiv • UNN
Putin arrived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he will meet with Trump and Xi Jinping this week. He will also take part in the APEC summit.
As Ukraine and its allies gathered in Brussels, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China, UNN reports, citing Sky News.
Details
This week, Vladimir Putin will take part in a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Xi, Trump and Putin will discuss "peace in the world" at the summit — Beijing16.11.26, 16:40 • 5566 views
The Kremlin chief arrived in the city of Shenzhen in southeastern China.
Over the next two days, he will also take part in the APEC summit.
Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine over a working breakfast on November 1816.11.26, 16:13 • 14264 views