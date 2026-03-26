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Putin demands 'voluntary contributions' from big Russian businesses for the war - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1928 views

The dictator proposed that entrepreneurs contribute to the budget amid the conflict in the Middle East. Businesses were urged to limit expenses and not live lavishly.

Putin demands 'voluntary contributions' from big Russian businesses for the war - media

The Middle East conflict unexpectedly replenished the Russian budget with oil money, but this does not make it easier for big business. At a closed meeting after the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed that the largest businessmen voluntarily contribute to the budget. And in the open part, Putin and the Ministry of Finance urged businesses not to start living lavishly yet. This is reported by The Bell, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in his speech, Putin spoke about the war in the Middle East and the crisis in the energy market, the importance of sovereignty and maintaining stability in Russia, and cooperation between the state and business.

Putin did not comment on the communication problems mentioned by (RUIE head Alexander) Shokhin

- the article says.

Russian media indicate that Putin spent about 35 minutes on the congress stage and practically did not communicate with entrepreneurs – he did not answer questions from the audience or the meeting moderator. After his speech, Putin approached and said something to Shokhin without a microphone, after which the head of the RUIE declared the congress closed.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stopped appearing in the Kremlin after the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Putin and Zelenskyy will sit down at the negotiating table and make a deal - Trump24.03.26, 22:09 • 10286 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Ali Khamenei
Iran