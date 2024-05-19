Protests have been taking place in New Caledonia for almost a week now: what is the cause of the unrest

Unrest continues in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia, which began on Monday. On Sunday, emergency services unblocked the road between Noumea and La Tontouta International Airport, breaking through 60 checkpoints without using violence. For this purpose, 600 armed gendarmes were deployed.

Unrest has continued in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia since Monday. On Sunday, emergency services regained control of the key road between the capital Noumea and La Tontouta International Airport, overcoming approximately 60 checkpoints without violence, according to a government spokesman. To protect this important transportation artery, 600 armed gendarmes have been mobilized.

The road to New Caledonia has been blocked by pro-independence protesters for several days, leading to the suspension of flights since Tuesday. On Saturday, the government reported that 3,200 people were stranded due to the flight cancelations. Australia and New Zealand have asked France to allow evacuation flights for their citizens.

Six people were killed and hundreds were injured in the unrest provoked by changes to the electoral law. According to the new rules, residents who have lived on the island for at least ten years will be eligible to vote in regional elections, which, according to pro-independence supporters, will weaken the influence of the local population. Paris sees this reform as a way to strengthen democracy.

France has declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violence over electoral reform.