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Protests erupted in Israel ahead of the parliamentary elections, demanding that Netanyahu be held accountable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Protests against Netanyahu are taking place in Israel ahead of the October 27 elections. Demonstrators are demanding an investigation into Hamas's October 7 attack.

Protests erupted in Israel ahead of the parliamentary elections, demanding that Netanyahu be held accountable
Photo: AP

In Israel, mass protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took place ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. Participants in the demonstrations are demanding an independent investigation into the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, and that the authorities be held accountable for security failures. This was reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, writes UNN.

Details

One of the last major rallies before the vote took place at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. Among the protesters were relatives of those killed during the Hamas attack, who still have not received answers as to why Israeli intelligence was unable to prevent the attack.

We demand the truth. We want to know why the October 7 massacre happened, why 1,200 people were killed. We want a genuine investigation into what happened before that day

— said Sigal Manzuri, who lost two daughters.

Netanyahu accused of security failures

According to LRT, a preliminary investigation by Israel's domestic intelligence service found that a number of decisions made by Netanyahu's previous governments created the conditions for the Hamas attack.

Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East07.10.26, 15:51 • 40114 views

The prime minister himself opposes a broader independent investigation, arguing that it would be political in nature.

Protesters also criticize the authorities over the prolonged process of returning the hostages, corruption scandals and the deepening division in Israeli society.

Additional discontent has been caused by the situation in the West Bank. Ahead of the elections, the Israeli authorities launched a new military operation there that involves the evacuation of more than a thousand Palestinians and the demolition of some buildings.

National security and accountability for the events of October 7 have become some of the central issues of the election campaign in Israel.

Israel will close all crossings into the West Bank on election day — BBC25.10.26, 17:02 • 2496 views

Stepan Haftko

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