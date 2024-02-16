Prospects for cooperation in the energy sector between Ukraine and Greece have become known

Deputy Minister of Energy Yaroslav Demchenkov took part in the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Ukrainian-Greek Working Group on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The event was organized to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and Greece. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine's recovery based on green technologies and sustainable energy production is undeniable:

We aim to implement flexible and sustainable generation, a decentralized electricity supply model adapted to our specific needs, such as possible military impact, affordability of electricity for consumers (especially vulnerable ones) and green recovery of the country. We aim to restore Ukraine as an energy hub in Europe with an energy sector that meets modern challenges Yaroslav Demchenkov said

They also discussed the prospects of establishing contacts with LNG terminals in Greece: Ukraine's gas transportation infrastructure can be used to transport gas, and storage facilities can be used to store reserves, particularly for the European region.

In addition, they discussed Ukraine's participation in the Project of Common Interest for the construction of a hydrogen corridor through Ukraine, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany, approved by the European Commission.

The project is funded by a grant from the EU and involves PLANET, a leading Greek project management and consulting company.

The Ukrainian side has already begun work on a feasibility study. Greece's participation in the project is a positive signal for other companies. Therefore, Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation with the Greek side in the energy sector.

