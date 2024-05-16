Prosecutor's Office wants to seize land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants

Law enforcement officers are planning to seize land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants in Sumy region, which they legally received as part of free privatization, in the near future. Such plans were voiced by SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova during a meeting of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the Solsky case, UNN reports .

For example, one of the judges asked why, if law enforcement officers were sure that the land received by the ATO soldiers had allegedly been stolen from the state, it was not seized.

In response, the prosecution representative stated that this could be done in the near future.

Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. In March of this year, we received a number of expert examinations, which were actually attached to the petition materials, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and we will soon decide on further measures - said Anastasia Andronova.

Former adviser to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation, lawyer Oleh Shram, in a comment to UNN , said earlier that there was an important detail missing in this case: NABU is silent about the fate of ATO soldiers who received the land plotsthat allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine.

We did not hear from NABU that these ATO soldiers had no right to the land plots. That is, it turns out that they received them legally. On what basis should they then be deprived of the right to land plots that they received in accordance with the procedure established by law and exercised their right under the law - Shram noted.

