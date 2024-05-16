ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Prosecutor's Office wants to seize land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants

Prosecutor's Office wants to seize land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants

Kyiv

 • 95583 views

Law enforcers plan to seize land plots legally obtained by more than a thousand ATO participants in Sumy region as part of free privatization.

Law enforcement officers are planning to seize land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants in Sumy region, which they legally received as part of free privatization, in the near future. Such plans were voiced by SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova during a meeting of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the Solsky case, UNN reports .

For example, one of the judges asked why, if law enforcement officers were sure that the land received by the ATO soldiers had allegedly been stolen from the state, it was not seized.

In response, the prosecution representative stated that this could be done in the near future.

Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. In March of this year, we received a number of expert examinations, which were actually attached to the petition materials, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and we will soon decide on further measures

- said Anastasia Andronova.

Former adviser to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation, lawyer Oleh Shram, in a comment to UNN , said earlier that there was an important detail missing in this case: NABU is silent about the fate of ATO soldiers who received the land plotsthat allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine.

We did not hear from NABU that these ATO soldiers had no right to the land plots. That is, it turns out that they received them legally. On what basis should they then be deprived of the right to land plots that they received in accordance with the procedure established by law and exercised their right under the law

- Shram noted.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
sumySums

