Prosecutor General announced the exposure of a grain scheme worth 63 million - three suspects have already been identified, including former minister Solskyi

A scheme of fictitious grain sales worth 63 million hryvnias has been exposed in Ukraine, with an "ex-MP and former minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine" among the suspects, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Friday on social media, UNN reports.

According to a UNN source, the person in question is Mykola Solskyi.

A scheme of fictitious grain sales worth UAH 63 million exposed: one of the suspects is a former minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine - Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, at the beginning of 2026, officials of one of the agricultural enterprises in Kyiv region organized a scheme of fictitious corn sales.

"The organizer of the scheme is an ex-MP and former minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. The co-organizers and perpetrators were the director of the agricultural enterprise and its technical manager," Kravchenko noted.

As the Prosecutor General reported, "the perpetrators concluded an agreement for the supply of 7 thousand tons of grain from the 2025 harvest." "To create the illusion of legality of the transaction, the buyer was provided with forged warehouse receipts and acceptance-transfer acts. According to the documents, the grain was allegedly stored at the seller's elevator in the Kyiv region," he noted.

However, according to the Prosecutor General, "a check through the State Registers and the involvement of specialists showed that at the time of signing the documents, the grain was not in stock." "In addition, the selling enterprise issued warehouse documents for more than 130 thousand tons of products, which is twice the real technical capacity of their elevator (60 thousand tons)," he pointed out.

"The expertise confirmed the damage caused to the injured party in the amount of UAH 63.7 million," Kravchenko reported.

Law enforcement officers conducted 26 searches in Kyiv and Kyiv region at the places of residence of the defendants and at business addresses. Financial documentation, digital information carriers, and vehicles were seized. During the inspection of the elevator, the fact of the absence of the declared grain was confirmed. - Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General added:

Currently, three members of the group have been notified of suspicion of committing fraud on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is being resolved.

"The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. We continue to work," he noted.