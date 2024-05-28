President of the European Council discusses Peace Summit with Zelenskyy: emphasizes importance of global participation

President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the latest developments in Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland, emphasizing the importance of global engagement, as he himself said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Caught up with President Zelenskyy over the phone on the latest developments in Ukraine and the preparations for the Peace Conference in Switzerland. Wide global participation is crucial to ensure a framework where fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law are defended - Michel noted in X.

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit