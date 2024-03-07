$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
President of Romania: "We are facing the worst situation since World War II"

Kyiv • UNN

 29324 views

The Romanian president said that because of Russia's war in Ukraine, Europe is facing the worst situation since World War II.

President of Romania: "We are facing the worst situation since World War II"

Europe is going through a "difficult and unstable" period because of the war in Ukraine and is in the worst situation since World War II.  This was stated by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, speaking at the congress of the European People's Party, UNN reports with reference to Digi24. 

We are facing the most serious situation since the Second World War. Just a few hundred kilometers away, our neighbors are giving their lives to protect their families and defend their country from invaders who are committing unimaginable atrocities. Ukrainians are in the trenches and depend on our help, and we Europeans must not relent in our efforts to provide them with all the support they need

- said Johannis.

According to him, European leaders are also obliged to ensure the protection of their citizens, because only in conditions of stability and security can the economy develop and prosper. 

The President also said that the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia are an integral part of the European Union, and their future lies in the Union. 

Our partners have made incredible progress. The citizens of these countries believe in the European Union and want to be part of the European family - and we must not let them down

- The President emphasized. 

Von der Leyen: a war tribunal awaits Putin07.03.24, 13:33 • 25563 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
European Union
Europe
Romania
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
