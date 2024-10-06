Preparing for the winter period: Ukrainians warned about fraudulent schemes with the sale of charging stations

Preparing for the winter season is an important issue for many Ukrainians. However, fraudsters have come up with a new scheme and are using it for their own purposes. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Nikopol police recently exposed a fraudulent scheme: the scammer posted ads on social media about the sale of non-existent charging stations.

The main condition for the purchase was an advance payment of UAH 5,000. The buyers transferred money for the goods but never received them. According to the police, at least 7 people were injured as a result of the offender's actions. The fraudster has now been notified of being suspected, - the message says.



How to protect yourself from fraudsters while shopping online:

buy only from trusted stores with real reviews;

do not trust too low prices or too favorable offers at first glance;

do not transfer money in advance - choose cash on delivery.

