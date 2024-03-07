Praising racism: 4 agitators detained, including an associate of Montyan's collaborator

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18414 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60915 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45402 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 217123 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177817 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222286 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249517 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155347 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371688 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17923 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 217123 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194368 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12224 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21093 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21606 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39737 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47475 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Praising racism: 4 agitators detained, including an associate of Montyan's collaborator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22178 views

The SBU neutralized a network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine, including the collaborator Tetyana Montyan. The defendants justified Russia's armed aggression, called for the seizure of Ukrainian territory and discredited the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Praising racism: 4 agitators detained, including an associate of Montyan's collaborator

The SBU neutralized another network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine. Among the defendants is an associate of the collaborator Montyan. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The perpetrators justified Russia's armed aggression, called for the seizure of the entire territory of our country and discredited the Defense Forces,

- the statement said.

Details

In Mykolaiv region, a 52-year-old resident of Pervomaisk, who worked remotely for her collaborator Tetyana Montyan, was detained. For her Telegram channel with a total audience of more than half a million subscribers, the suspect prepared pseudo-scientific posts about the war in Ukraine. In her publications, Montyan's accomplice tried to "whitewash" the full-scale invasion of Russia as much as possible, calling it "a forced reaction of the Kremlin.

A subway official who was spreading Kremlin narratives about armed aggression against Ukraine among her colleagues was detained in Kharkiv. It was documented that the enemy agitator assured others that a "civil conflict" has been going on in our country since 2014 and until now.

A security guard at a Kyiv parking garage who claimed to be a Putin supporter has been detained. According to investigators, the Kyiv resident was posting on his Odnoklassniki page calls for support for the Kremlin leader and the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

Addendum

Also in the capital, a local beauty blogger was exposed who was spreading fake news about the war in Ukraine on her TikTok channels. In particular, she denied the full-scale invasion of Russia and the presence of Russian occupation groups on the territory of our country.

Investigations into all the disclosed facts are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); parts 2, 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legal, denial of the aggression of Russia against Ukraine). 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Russian agent was preparing a new missile strike on Odesa: detained3/7/24, 10:54 AM • 25536 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90