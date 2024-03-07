Praising racism: 4 agitators detained, including an associate of Montyan's collaborator

The SBU neutralized another network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine. Among the defendants is an associate of the collaborator Montyan. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The perpetrators justified Russia's armed aggression, called for the seizure of the entire territory of our country and discredited the Defense Forces, - the statement said.

In Mykolaiv region, a 52-year-old resident of Pervomaisk, who worked remotely for her collaborator Tetyana Montyan, was detained. For her Telegram channel with a total audience of more than half a million subscribers, the suspect prepared pseudo-scientific posts about the war in Ukraine. In her publications, Montyan's accomplice tried to "whitewash" the full-scale invasion of Russia as much as possible, calling it "a forced reaction of the Kremlin.

A subway official who was spreading Kremlin narratives about armed aggression against Ukraine among her colleagues was detained in Kharkiv. It was documented that the enemy agitator assured others that a "civil conflict" has been going on in our country since 2014 and until now.

A security guard at a Kyiv parking garage who claimed to be a Putin supporter has been detained. According to investigators, the Kyiv resident was posting on his Odnoklassniki page calls for support for the Kremlin leader and the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

Also in the capital, a local beauty blogger was exposed who was spreading fake news about the war in Ukraine on her TikTok channels. In particular, she denied the full-scale invasion of Russia and the presence of Russian occupation groups on the territory of our country.

Investigations into all the disclosed facts are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); parts 2, 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legal, denial of the aggression of Russia against Ukraine). 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

