Power grid repairs in Kharkiv region are delayed due to theft of power equipment - Kharkivoblenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2024, 47 cases of theft of power equipment worth UAH 17.5 million have been recorded in Kharkiv region. This slows down the restoration of power supply after Russian shelling and causes significant damage.
The theft of wires and power equipment in the frontline Kharkiv region not only causes financial losses, but also slows down the restoration of power supply in the region after Russian shelling. This was stated in JSC “Kharkivoblenergo”, reports UNN.
Details
The power engineers emphasized that despite the large-scale war in Kharkiv region, the problem of theft of power system elements, such as wires, transformers and transformer oil, and substation elements, is acute.
In particular, since the beginning of 2024, 47 cases of theft of power equipment have already been recorded. As a result, the company suffered losses of UAH 17.5 million.
This is the amount of money needed to restore the grids, namely, to lay 73 kilometers of wires on power lines that were simply stolen during the war; to purchase 3.7 tons of transformer oil,
It is noted that thieves are even stealing poles and elements of transformer substations. For example, there is an example of the theft of some equipment at SS 110/6, with losses amounting to UAH 8.2 million.
To date, in 43 cases of property theft, police officers are taking measures to identify the perpetrators. In four cases, police officers have identified the perpetrators of the thefts and are conducting investigative actions.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.5 billion in grants from Japan to be used to purchase equipment for energy services, equipment and structures for humanitarian demining, and equipment for transportation.