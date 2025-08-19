Possible thunderstorms and rains, but not everywhere: meteorologist announced weather forecast from August 20 to 24

On Wednesday, August 20, most regions of Ukraine are expected to see temperatures of +23 to +28 degrees Celsius, while the south and southeast will experience +25 to +30 degrees. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, the air temperature on August 20 will not change significantly. In Kyiv, Wednesday will see the same weather – dry and +24 degrees.

However, already on Thursday, August 21, it will rain in the western part of Ukraine. Throughout August 22-23, an atmospheric rain front will pass through almost the entire territory (except the southern part), with possible thunderstorms.

On Ukraine's Independence Day, August 24, which falls on a Sunday this year, it will be sunny everywhere, with daytime temperatures of +19 to +24 degrees, +24 to +29 in the south and east, and +16 to +20 degrees in the west.

Just good weather everywhere to wear your best or only vyshyvanka - Didenko wrote.

