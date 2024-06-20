Possible leak of information from NABU: today at a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Rada plan to hear the director of the bureau

Today, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy, it is planned to hear the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Krivonos regarding possible leaks of information from the bureau's investigations. This was announced by the chairman of the committee Anastasia Rodina, reports UNN.

"The meeting of the Anti - Corruption Policy Committee on possible leaks of information from NABU investigations will be held this Thursday, June 20, at 14:30. we expect to hear the director of the Bureau," she wrote on her FB page.

They promised to accredit journalists to the committee meeting.

Recall

On May 23, it became known that NABU detective Valery Polyuga and ex-head of the Brovary regional state administration Georgy Birkadze are being searched. The reason for such actions was the possible disclosure of data from the pre-trial investigation by NABU representatives in the interests of allegedly businessman Yuriy Golik, who is involved in the anti-corruption investigation on the "big construction site".

Later, because of this case, NABU director Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denis Bigus received photos from Yuri Golik's phone, which showed that he received a message from Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written messages on behalf of a high-ranking bureau official and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat a show was made from the case of a possible leak of information from the NABU instead of the investigation.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers at the request of UNN did not specifywhat exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. however, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.