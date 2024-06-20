Possible leak of information from NABU: today at a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Rada plan to hear the director of the bureau

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14476 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 139115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151942 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243543 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150715 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370654 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183081 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149933 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139133 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138115 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131879 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151955 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10980 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12302 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16467 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17720 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30659 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Possible leak of information from NABU: today at a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Rada plan to hear the director of the bureau

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26269 views

A possible leak of information from NABU investigations will be discussed at a meeting of the Rada's anti-corruption committee, which is expected to hear NABU director Semyon Krivonos.

Possible leak of information from NABU: today at a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Rada plan to hear the director of the bureau

Today, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy, it is planned to hear the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Krivonos regarding possible leaks of information from the bureau's investigations. This was announced by the chairman of the committee Anastasia Rodina, reports UNN.

"The meeting of the Anti - Corruption Policy Committee on possible leaks of information from NABU investigations will be held this Thursday, June 20, at 14:30. we expect to hear the director of the Bureau," she wrote on her FB page.

They promised to accredit journalists to the committee meeting.

Recall

On May 23, it became known that NABU detective Valery Polyuga and ex-head of the Brovary regional state administration Georgy Birkadze are being searched. The reason for such actions was the possible disclosure of data from the pre-trial investigation by NABU representatives in the interests of allegedly businessman Yuriy Golik, who is involved in the anti-corruption investigation on the "big construction site".

Later, because of this case, NABU director Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denis Bigus received photos from Yuri Golik's phone, which showed that he received a message from Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written messages on behalf of a high-ranking bureau official and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat a show was made from the case of a possible leak of information from the NABU instead of the investigation.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers at the request of UNN did not specifywhat exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. however, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Sums
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91