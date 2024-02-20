Duda says Russia, which attacked Ukraine, is to blame for blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Duda says Russia, which attacked Ukraine, is to blame for blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104803 views

A one-sentence summary: Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border was caused primarily by Russian aggression against Ukraine.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border was caused primarily by Russian aggression. Wit also expressed hope that the border situation would be resolved through negotiations between the Polish authorities, Ukraine, and the protesters. Duda said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, UNN reports.

This is a really complicated problem, because the problem with Ukrainian food has existed from the very beginning. It started because of Russian aggression against Ukraine. So let's remember that it is the Russian aggression against Ukraine that is to blame, not anyone else. If there had been no Russian aggression against Ukraine, this problem would not have arisen at all. The problem is that Russia attacked Ukraine.

 ," Duda said.

Details

The Polish president noted that Poles have the right to protest, and if this protest is legal, the authorities will protect it. He also emphasized that blocking the border was a decision of farmers, not the Polish government.

The Polish President also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved peacefully.

Some time ago, we had protests by drivers, trade unions, and truck drivers' associations. And this protest was stopped as a result of negotiations with the authorities, as a result of agreements that were reached, so to speak, in a trilateral formula Poland-Ukraine-drivers. I hope that this issue can be resolved in the same way, peacefully, through negotiations. 

- he noted.

Context

The State Customs Service reported that since the morning of February 18, the previously announced complete blockade of truck trafficat the Yahodyn-Dorohusk cargo checkpoint has begun. The protesters are not letting through even perishable, dangerous or humanitarian cargo.

On February 20, Polish farmers blocking the roads near the border crossing points with Ukraine announcedthat they may extend the protest  for another month - until April.

At the same time, Ukraine is looking for other options for exporting its products to bypass the Polish border. Kyiv's options include an additional route across the Danube River.

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
danubeDanube
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

