Duda says Russia, which attacked Ukraine, is to blame for blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border was caused primarily by Russian aggression. Wit also expressed hope that the border situation would be resolved through negotiations between the Polish authorities, Ukraine, and the protesters. Duda said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, UNN reports.

This is a really complicated problem, because the problem with Ukrainian food has existed from the very beginning. It started because of Russian aggression against Ukraine. So let's remember that it is the Russian aggression against Ukraine that is to blame, not anyone else. If there had been no Russian aggression against Ukraine, this problem would not have arisen at all. The problem is that Russia attacked Ukraine. ," Duda said.

Details

The Polish president noted that Poles have the right to protest, and if this protest is legal, the authorities will protect it. He also emphasized that blocking the border was a decision of farmers, not the Polish government.

The Polish President also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved peacefully.

Some time ago, we had protests by drivers, trade unions, and truck drivers' associations. And this protest was stopped as a result of negotiations with the authorities, as a result of agreements that were reached, so to speak, in a trilateral formula Poland-Ukraine-drivers. I hope that this issue can be resolved in the same way, peacefully, through negotiations. - he noted.

Context

The State Customs Service reported that since the morning of February 18, the previously announced complete blockade of truck trafficat the Yahodyn-Dorohusk cargo checkpoint has begun. The protesters are not letting through even perishable, dangerous or humanitarian cargo.

On February 20, Polish farmers blocking the roads near the border crossing points with Ukraine announcedthat they may extend the protest for another month - until April.

At the same time, Ukraine is looking for other options for exporting its products to bypass the Polish border. Kyiv's options include an additional route across the Danube River.