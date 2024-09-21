Polish Foreign Minister wants a “braver” US approach to Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Ukraine's prospects for success in defending itself against Russia may depend on whether the administration of US President Joe Biden is braver. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine's prospects for success in defending itself against Russia may depend on "whether the Biden administration will be braver" and provide crucial support between the election and the inauguration of the next US president, Poland's foreign minister said.

"We would like to have a strategy to win this war, not just for Ukraine to survive," Sikorsky said.

He noted that Ukraine needs more weapons and more money to create its own weapons, because "this is the only language Putin understands.

Sikorsky also said that Ukraine has the right to strike legitimate Russian military targets, including airfields used to launch devastating attacks, adding that Western fears of an escalation of the conflict are exaggerated.

"Every time we discussed supplying something to Ukraine, Putin threatened to escalate," Sikorsky said.

The U.S. government's decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S. weapons for long-range strikes "will definitely help," the minister added.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and his proposal to place Crimea under a UN mandate to organize a referendum was made as part of a hypothetical discussion.