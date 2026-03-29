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Police thwart attempted terror attack near Bank of America in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

A man with an explosive device containing 650 grams of gunpowder was detained near the bank. The perpetrator claimed to have been recruited via Snapchat and to have ties to terrorists.

Police thwart attempted terror attack near Bank of America in Paris
Photo: AFP

French police on Saturday night prevented a probable explosion near the Bank of America building in Paris. The suspect was detained at the moment when, according to the investigation, he was preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device. This was reported by France24, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 03:30 in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, near the Champs-Élysées. According to sources, the man was detained immediately after he left a device near the building, consisting of a container with liquid, probably fuel, and an ignition system.

According to preliminary data, the incendiary element contained about 650 grams of explosive powder. The entire device was sent for examination to the forensic laboratory.

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Along with the detainee, there was another person who fled as soon as law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

What is known about the suspect

After his arrest, the man stated the possible involvement of several other individuals. According to the police, he also claimed that he was recruited through Snapchat and was supposed to receive 600 euros for carrying out the attack.

According to the investigation, at the time of his arrest, he was already going to set fire to the device with a lighter, and his accomplice could have been recording everything on his phone.

Investigation and possible motive

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has already opened a case under articles on attempted arson or explosion in connection with terrorist activity and participation in a terrorist conspiracy.

Both the judicial police of Paris and the internal intelligence of France were involved in the investigation. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that he does not rule out a connection between this incident and the war in the Middle East.

According to him, the attack could have been part of a wider wave of actions related to international escalation.

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Stepan Haftko

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