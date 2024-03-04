$41.340.03
Police conduct operation against left-wing terrorist group in Berlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24200 views

German police have stepped up their search for two other suspected members of the far-left RAF group after arresting one of them in Berlin last week.

Police conduct operation against left-wing terrorist group in Berlin

German police are stepping up operations to get the last two members of the far-left RAF group, which killed about thirty people between 1971 and 1991, into their hands. Last week, a suspected RAF terrorist, Daniela Klette, was arrested in an apartment in Berlin-Kreuzberg.

The search for her suspected accomplices, Ernst-Folkers Staub and Burkhard Harweg, is underway, UNN reports with reference to Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg.

Details

The Berlin police have intensified the search for suspected former RAF terrorists, and this morning searched another apartment on Korinthian Street in the Berlin district of Friedrichshain. According to the State Criminal Investigation Office, the suspects have not yet been detained.

No one was found in the apartment, so there was no arrest or anything else

- said the department's spokeswoman.

Context

The search follows the arrest on February 27 in Berlin of a former alleged RAF member, 65-year-old Daniela Klette. She was wanted along with two alleged accomplices of a former violent left-wing group that disbanded in 1998, Burkhard Harweg and Ernst-Folker Staub, who are still fugitives. According to police, they are most likely in or near the German capital.

AddendumAddendum

Wanted former RAF terrorist Burkhard Harweg was living in a camper van on a plot of land in Berlin's Friedrichshain district, and 130 police officers searched the area. Ten people were arrested to check their documents. The detainees reportedly did not offer any resistance.

In addition, "Burkhard Harweg's place of residence has been established with a high degree of certainty"

 - reported the regional criminal police department of Lower Saxony.

For reference

Faction of the Red Army (RAF) was founded by Andreas Baader, Ulrike Meinhof, Gudrun Enslin and others. The group carried out explosions, more than 30 murders, kidnappings and bank robberies. The actions were directed against people and institutions that they considered to be representatives of the capitalist, imperialist system.

Associated terrorists are divided into three generations: while the first generation was aimed at destroying the "state apparatus of government," the second generation focused mainly on blackmailing the release of already imprisoned RAF terrorists.

Until the RAF was disbanded in 1998, targeted assassination attempts against the third generation were mainly directed at important business and political figures.

During the active terrorist period of the third generation, the then head of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, was assassinated (1989) and the head of Treuhand Detlev, Carsten Rohwedder, was assassinated (1991).

Daniela Klette and two of her alleged accomplices have been wanted since the 1990s, partly for their alleged involvement in a far-left group and partly for robberies from the late 1990s onwards. The robberies, which, according to investigators, continued until recently, were aimed at supporting the trio's lifestyle on the run.

Berlin confirms interception of German officers' conversation about TAURUS02.03.24, 20:22 • 101790 views

Recall

British intelligence has warned MPs of the growing terrorist threat in the UK through intercepted conversations between extremists and the risk of coordinated or lone wolf attacks.

The Spanish Supreme Court opened a terrorism case against former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont in connection with the actions of the separatist group Tsunami Democràtic in 2019.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

