Poland promises "zero tolerance" to those who illegally trade in Ukrainian agricultural products

Polish Vice Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak has promised to severely punish farmers who violate the law and illegally trade Ukrainian agricultural products in Poland. This is reported by PolskieRadio, UNN reports .

Details

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Michal Kolodziejczak announced zero tolerance for people who violate customs rules and illegally trade in Ukrainian.

It is noted that over the weekend, the official took part in inspections of agricultural products imported to Poland and the European Union from Ukraine.

On Monday, the deputy minister said that the law banning Ukrainian agricultural products primarily protects Polish farmers.

I have come to make it clear that there is zero tolerance for those who do not want to comply with the relevant orders. Zero tolerance for those who want to break the law. Zero tolerance for those who want to violate procedures. Zero tolerance for those who want to trade in Ukrainian goods on the backs of Polish farmers and bring them to the market - said Michal Kolodziejczak

Addendum

Since September, Poland has had an embargo on imports of agri-food products, mainly grain from Ukraine. Deputy Minister Michal Kolodziejczak announced on Sunday that the embargo will be maintained.

Recall

Polish farmers announced the start of a general strike on February 9. Among other things, they are going to block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine and some roads.

In this way, they want to protest against the EU's policy of allowing imports of agri-food products from Ukraine.