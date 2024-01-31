ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

EC's proposal to extend duty-free trade for Ukraine will help to remove import bans imposed by Poland, Slovakia and Hungary - Shmyhal

EC's proposal to extend duty-free trade for Ukraine will help to remove import bans imposed by Poland, Slovakia and Hungary - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26934 views

The European Commission's proposal to extend the 'economic visa-free regime' for Ukraine will help lift the bans on agricultural imports imposed by Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Ukraine expects that the European Commission's proposal to extend the "economic visa-free regime"  with the EU until June 2025 may allow it to lift bans on agricultural imports from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN

Details 

According to him, the one-year extension of duty-free trade with Ukraine means that our entrepreneurs will be able to continue exporting their products to European markets without quotas, duties and tariffs. This provides additional opportunities for Ukrainian business and strengthens the stability of the country's economy, Shmyhal said. 

Separately, the Prime Minister noted the European Commission's position on clearer tools to control the circulation of goods in order to avoid any potential conflicts in agricultural markets. According to him, this will allow for a more harmonious integration of Ukrainian agriculture into the EU.

We also expect that the measures developed will allow us to remove the harmful unilateral bans on imports of our agricultural products by Poland, Slovakia and Hungary

- noted Shmyhal.

According to him, Ukraine now expects the EU Council to support this decision of the EC.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat the European Commission today proposed to extend the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, while proposing measures to mitigate the possible impact on farmers in the EU. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland

