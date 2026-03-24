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Kyiv • UNN

 • 2560 views

A man suspected of murdering his ex-wife and stepdaughter in occupied Kherson has been extradited from Poland. The court chose a preventive measure for the defendant in the form of detention.

Poland extradited to Ukraine a suspect in the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl and the murder of her mother - Prosecutor General

A suspect in the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl and the murder of her mother has been extradited from Poland to Ukraine, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

A Kherson resident suspected of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl and murdering her mother has been extradited from Poland

- Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, the crime occurred in July 2022 in occupied Kherson. "A 40-year-old woman and her child came to her ex-husband, hoping for safer conditions. Instead, the 41-year-old owner killed his ex-wife and stepdaughter. Forensic examination confirmed that the girl was a victim of rape before her death," he said.

After committing the crime, the suspect, as noted by the Prosecutor General, left the city through territories not controlled by Ukraine and was hiding abroad for a long time. In March 2025, law enforcement officers заочно (in absentia) notified him of suspicion and put him on an international wanted list.

"Thanks to long-term cooperation with foreign partners, the suspect was detained in Poland. On March 19, 2026, he was extradited to Ukraine. At the request of prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for the man - detention," Kravchenko emphasized.

The defendant is charged with intentional murder of two persons and rape of a minor child (paragraphs 1, 2, 10 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The man faces life imprisonment.

Extradition remains one of the key tools for ensuring the principle of inevitability of punishment. Since the beginning of 2026, three people have been extradited to Ukraine from Belgium, Germany, and Poland. At the same time, Ukraine fulfills its international obligations and this year satisfied requests for the extradition of offenders to Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Austria. Work with international partners continues. The guilty must be held accountable by law. We continue to work

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Criminal kingpin extradited to Ukraine: faces up to 10 years in prison08.12.25, 12:51 • 4308 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Poland