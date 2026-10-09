Poland asks Ukraine for assistance in investigating the attack at a monastery in Jarosław

The Polish prosecutor’s office has asked Ukraine for assistance in investigating the attack on people at a monastery in Jarosław. In particular, Polish investigators are asking to check whether the suspect underwent psychiatric treatment in Ukraine. RMF24 reports this, UNN writes.

Details

This request is related to the fact that the man is in a psychiatric hospital with symptoms of psychosis, so prosecutors assume that he may have undergone treatment or diagnostics in Ukraine.

According to media reports, the prosecutor’s office is also asking that the man’s mother be questioned as a witness. He is originally from western Ukraine, from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Investigators from Przemyśl also want to find out what Ihor M. did in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the man pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him of murder, attempted murder, and inflicting grievous bodily harm. The charges were presented to him at the hospital as soon as experts determined that his health condition allowed it.

However, Ihor M. refused to provide an explanation.

The attack in Jarosław

On September 24, a Ukrainian man attacked five people on the grounds of the abbey in Jarosław. Priest Stanisław Zbojnowicz died from his injuries, while four other people — priests Marek Penkowski, Adrian Mantikovich, Krzysztof H., and Ewa S. — suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man came to Poland from Germany. He wanted to return to Ukraine but was unable to cross the border at Korczowa because his car did not have mandatory third-party liability insurance.

In Poland, a Ukrainian suspected of attacking a monastery was placed under a preventive measure