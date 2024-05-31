Peace summit: Finnish President and Danish prime minister confirm their participation to Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he discussed preparations for the first global peace summit with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, who confirmed their participation in the summit, writes UNN.

He met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Stockholm. Informed about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of our state - Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

According to him, they also discussed preparations for the First Global Peace Summit and "the importance of the widest possible representation of the world's countries at it."

" Thank you for confirming your participation in the summit and providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, " the president said.

