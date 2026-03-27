Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine

People's Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov, known to Ukrainian audiences, among other things, for his mustache, shared his personal secret for caring for it. This is reported by UNN with reference to a comment Zibrov gave to blogger Andriy Iolkin.

The conversation between the men began with a question about how to care for a mustache so that it always looks well-groomed. Zibrov first joked, asking if his interlocutor "fertilizes" his own mustache, to which Andriy Iolkin replied that he simply "kisses a woman." Pavlo Mykolayovych added that this is also very good.

After that, Pavlo Zibrov praised Iolkin's mustache and shared a recipe that, in his opinion, makes hair thicker:

Aloe, honey, and garlic juice. Make compresses. Yes. Then the roots strengthen and the hair becomes thicker. This is Zibrov's recipe. - summarized the celebrity.

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