Partisans scouted Russian fortifications in Crimea and left "gifts" for the occupiers

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38752 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149315 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89815 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 320837 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201328 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159094 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372457 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 77194 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149315 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320837 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228196 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265091 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26303 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33379 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91632 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98383 views
Partisans scouted Russian fortifications in Crimea and left "gifts" for the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26117 views

The guerrillas reconnoitered Russian fortifications in the occupied Crimea and left "gifts" for the invaders.

Partisans scouted Russian fortifications in Crimea and left "gifts" for the occupiers

The guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at the fortifications of Russian troops in the Black Sea region of the temporarily occupied Crimea and called on the Russians to "walk more carefully" as they were left "gifts" at the facility. The ATESH movement reported this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Agents of our movement managed to get to the enemy's construction site in the village of Okunivka, Chornomorsk district. We studied the progress of construction and the enemy's defense plans. We managed to hide several gifts for the racists. Be careful, please,

- the statement said.

At the same time, the Russian military continues to actively strengthen its positions in the occupied territories, deepening trenches and intensifying defense measures.

Coordinates: 45.367709, 32.777324.

During our work, we learned about large-scale embezzlement at the facility. Total Russian corruption is our main ally,

- ATES members added.

Recall

The ATESH guerrillas recorded the deployment of an entire division of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft  missile systems in the Saky district of Crimea.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Telegram
Black Sea
Crimea
