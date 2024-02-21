Part of the evidence had to be restored: NABU explains why it has only now served suspicions to those involved in the Kurchenko case

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97992 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110424 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153112 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252871 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174699 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165860 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31739 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28382 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35266 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28694 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25597 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252871 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227223 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213146 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225509 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97992 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69665 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76144 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113408 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114280 views
Actual
Part of the evidence had to be restored: NABU explains why it has only now served suspicions to those involved in the Kurchenko case

Part of the evidence had to be restored: NABU explains why it has only now served suspicions to those involved in the Kurchenko case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21243 views

Detectives had to recover some evidence in the case of the sale of confiscated oil products that had not been fully transferred to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine when they received the case in 2019.

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had to restore some of the evidence in the case of the sale of oil products confiscated from Serhiy Kurchenko's structures after the Bureau received it for further investigation in 2019. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

"They came with suspicions at the moment when there was enough evidence to serve a notice of suspicion. Indeed, this proceeding was transferred to the NABU. Some of the evidence was not transferred, which was obtained in this proceeding in the period from 2015 to 2019. The detectives took measures to recover this evidence, obtain it, and conduct rather complex examinations to determine the amount of damage. As well as other investigative actions, both public and covert," said Kryvonos, answering the question why Kurchenko's case was only announced as a suspect now, although the NABU had opened the proceedings in 2019.

Kryvonos added that "in fact, when we were ready, as a pre-trial investigation body with the prosecutor's office, to file suspicions, we did so.

At the same time, the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, emphasized that "it does not matter how much time has passed since the crime was committed, if evidence is collected, the person must be brought to justice.

Recall

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The prosecution requests that former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, be held in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299.9 million

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising