Part of the evidence had to be restored: NABU explains why it has only now served suspicions to those involved in the Kurchenko case

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had to restore some of the evidence in the case of the sale of oil products confiscated from Serhiy Kurchenko's structures after the Bureau received it for further investigation in 2019. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

"They came with suspicions at the moment when there was enough evidence to serve a notice of suspicion. Indeed, this proceeding was transferred to the NABU. Some of the evidence was not transferred, which was obtained in this proceeding in the period from 2015 to 2019. The detectives took measures to recover this evidence, obtain it, and conduct rather complex examinations to determine the amount of damage. As well as other investigative actions, both public and covert," said Kryvonos, answering the question why Kurchenko's case was only announced as a suspect now, although the NABU had opened the proceedings in 2019.

Kryvonos added that "in fact, when we were ready, as a pre-trial investigation body with the prosecutor's office, to file suspicions, we did so.

At the same time, the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, emphasized that "it does not matter how much time has passed since the crime was committed, if evidence is collected, the person must be brought to justice.

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has remanded businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The prosecution requests that former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, be held in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299.9 million