Part of Kryvyi Rih left without heating due to damaged pipeline

Due to the damage to the main pipeline of the heating networks of Kryvyi Rih Heating Plant in the Pokrovskyi district of Kryvyi Rih, heat supply has been limited for two days. This was reported by Kryvyi Rih Heat and Power Plant, according to UNN.

The main pipeline of the heating networks of Kryvyi Rih Heat Central JSC in Pokrovskyi district has been damaged and needs to be repaired immediately - the post says.

The heating networks add that due to damage to the heating networks, heat supply services will be temporarily limited from January 27 to 29 at facilities located from Voynichnoho Tyla Street (formerly Ufimska Street) to the 44th block inclusive.

The specialists of Kryvyi Rih Heating Plant are making every effort to resume heat supply services on January 29 - the company added.

In addition, due to the difficult situation with heat supply in Kryvyi Rih caused by a number of objective reasons, as well as aggression and full-scale war with Russia, Kryvyi Rih Heating Plant JSC has set up a round-the-clock hotline.

If necessary, consumers are asked to call 067-566-96-86.

