Parliament adopts draft law on the status of combat medics in the first reading

On Thursday, October 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 11423 defining the concept of tactical pre-hospital care, civil-military cooperation and regulating the status of combat medics. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

#11423 - defines the concept of tactical pre-hospital care, civil-military cooperation and regulates the status of combat medics. (Adopted - ed.) as a basis (228) - The MP writes.

According to the explanatory note, the draft law defines the concepts of tactical pre-hospital care and civil-military cooperation.

The adoption of this draft law will allow servicemen of the defense and security forces who have the appropriate course or professional training, or relevant competence, to provide assistance with medical interventions and the use of medicines - the document says.

In addition, it is expected that the adoption of this draft law will also allow the introduction of NATO standards into the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This refers to the part concerning civil-military cooperation, which will increase the combat potential of the Armed Forces by creating a mechanism for effective interaction with the civilian environment (authorities and local governments, public associations, international organizations, civilians) in the performance of assigned tasks

Since April, Ukraine has launched new training courses for mobilized medics at the Military Medical Academy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a new method of assigning officer rank.