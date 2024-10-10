ukenru
Parliament adopts draft law on the status of combat medics in the first reading

Parliament adopts draft law on the status of combat medics in the first reading

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14729 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis draft law No. 11423, which defines the concept of tactical pre-hospital care and regulates the status of combat medics. The document also deals with civil-military cooperation.

On Thursday, October 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 11423  defining the concept of tactical pre-hospital care, civil-military cooperation and regulating the status of combat medics. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

#11423 - defines the concept of tactical pre-hospital care, civil-military cooperation and regulates the status of combat medics.  (Adopted - ed.) as a basis (228)

- The MP writes. 

Ukraine increases state orders for training of military, medical and construction workers28.06.24, 21:00 • 25723 views

Addendum

According to the explanatory note, the draft law  defines the concepts of tactical pre-hospital care and civil-military cooperation.

The adoption of this draft law will allow servicemen of the defense and security forces who have the appropriate course or professional training, or relevant competence, to provide assistance with medical interventions and the use of medicines

- the document says. 

In addition, it is expected that  the adoption of this draft law will also allow the introduction of NATO standards into the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This refers to the part concerning civil-military cooperation, which will increase the combat potential of the Armed Forces by creating a mechanism for effective interaction with the civilian environment (authorities and local governments, public associations, international organizations, civilians) in the performance of assigned tasks

Recall

Since April, Ukraine has launched new training courses for mobilized medics at the Military Medical Academy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a new method of assigning officer rank.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

